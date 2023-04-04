Blumenthal calls for $40 million in federal funds to curb hate crimes in Connecticut

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is calling on the federal government to provide $40 million to fight hate crimes in Connecticut.

Blumenthal asked the U.S. Justice Department to allocate the funds from the Community Relations Service.

“Hate is contagious, and so is caring and compassion,” Blumenthal said. “Good deeds, leadership by example, can help stem or stop the virus of hatred.”

Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford CEO David Waren said the Community Relations Service would bring training and mediation to Connecticut communities.

“They come in there in a very collaborative way, but they also bring in the power and the credibility of the Justice Department, if and when that’s needed,” Waren said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents in Connecticut doubled last year.

One in every 10 Connecticut towns had an incident last year. Most recently, antisemitic flyers appeared last week in Hamden and New Haven.