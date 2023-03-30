© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk County will launch a subcommittee to fight antisemitism

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone
Richard Drew
/
AP
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone

Suffolk County will launch a subcommittee to combat antisemitism.

It will consist of members of the county’s Jewish-American Advisory Board, as well as other Suffolk officials, and partner with the police department’s specialized unit responsible for investigating hate crimes.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made the announcement Thursday. He said the goal is to create a safer community for the county’s Jewish residents, amid a rise in antisemitic hate crimes.

“It is critical that we talk about a focus on antisemitism wherever it is, wherever it rises up," Bellone said. "And the overwhelming majority of our fellow citizens who share that faith with us, we stand together to push back and fight against it.” 

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemetic hate crimes increased by 39% in New York last year.

Tags
Long Island News anti-semitismHate CrimesSuffolk CountySteve BelloneSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone