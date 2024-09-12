Watertown couple say their pride flag, political signs led to targeted hate

Chris Cole runs a nonprofit in New Haven and is a deacon at his church in Watertown. He and his husband, Ed, have lived in Watertown for over 15 years. Cole said they have flown a pride flag outside their house for most of that time, but a masked person stole their pride flag and lawn signs from their yard last week. It came just after they got a vulgar letter from an anonymous sender.

Chris Cole Flags displayed outside Chris Cole’s house.

“It was a really racist, homophobic, sexist, misogynistic letter, mostly about our choice in political candidates,” he said. “It also said, you know, as for that pride flag that's hanging on your house, you could use it as toilet paper.”

Cole said his neighbors have shown their support by giving him flags and lawn signs. Some have also put up their own pride flags. And U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), who represents Watertown, joined Cole for church on Sunday in support.

“But I'm not, I'm not so worried,” he said. “And I also have true faith and belief that if someone comes and does something stupid again, that people will circle around and be there to support, and it's much more important to shed the light and get information out there than it is, you know, I'm not going to be afraid.”

Cole said he’s staying positive despite the situation.

“Because, you know, it's not about Ed and I,” he said. “It's about all of those folks who are bullied, and it's about standing up to those who think it's okay to bully any of us in our community.”

Cole added that he reported both incidents to Watertown police.