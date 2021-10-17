-
Ranpak is a paper-based packaging company for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, based near Cleveland, Ohio.
-
Local elections take place on November 2. Residents have until October 26 to register to vote.
-
A Connecticut lawmaker is standing by comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler.Republican state…
-
Ninety-eight percent of state employees had complied with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate as of Thursday.Lamont said the 671…
-
Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and have agreed to share gun crime data to help prevent crime. The governors of the four states signed…
-
Many military service members get relocated to a new base every few years, causing headaches for military spouses with their own careers as they try to…
-
The Mohegan Sun casino announced Monday that it has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on…
-
Lamont offers some flexibility on state worker vaccine deadline, but not as much as unions asked forConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will give state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate that took effect just before midnight…
-
Connecticut state employees had a midnight deadline Tuesday to comply with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the governor does not…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will decide whether to run for re-election by the end of the year.Lamont — in an appearance on CNN — said he wants…