Governor Lamont and Connecticut lawmakers shift focus to campaign

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers have shifted their attention to re-election now that the state legislative session is over.

The state budget that was passed includes a historic $600 million in tax cuts. That shows he’s turning the state around and proves he should be re-elected, said Lamont.

“I think a lot of people appreciate that the state is turning a corner. I think people know we were lurching from crisis to crisis, and we have at least stabilized the ship. I think there’s a sense that we are beginning to make progress,” he said.

Republicans disagree. Taxpayers would have benefited more from a $1.2 billion tax cut that had been proposed by the GOP, said Kevin Kelly, state Senate minority leader.

“Not only are we underwhelmed. But I think when this message gets out across the state of Connecticut, the people of Connecticut will be underwhelmed also,” Kelly said.

Republicans look to highlight that message at their convention at Foxwoods Resort this weekend. The Democrats hold their convention at the XL Center in Hartford.

Lamont will not endorse any of the candidates seeking the Democratic Party convention’s nod to run for three open state seats this fall.

“I think we have some extraordinarily well qualified people who are running for those jobs. And I am not putting my thumb on the scale. Broadly speaking I’ve always championed the most diverse team I could,” he said.

The three open seats are for secretary of the state, treasurer and comptroller. All three incumbents are Democrats who are not seeking reelection.