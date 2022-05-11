© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut expands abortion access through new law signed by Lamont

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 11, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

On Tuesday Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that expands access to abortions by allowing nurses, midwives and physician assistants to perform the procedure.

Lamont said the new law will also help make abortions available in Connecticut to women in states like Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, where measures are expected to limit or prohibit birth control options.

“Texas, stop fooling with Connecticut. It’s not gonna happen. You try and come after women who come into the state, not gonna happen here. We’re gonna protect you. No subpoenas, no going after it, we can countersue,” Lamont said.

The bill became law last week, and will go into effect on July 1.

Tags

Connecticut News AbortionRoe v. WadeConnecticutDavis DunavinGovernor Ned Lamont
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin