Connecticut expands abortion access through new law signed by Lamont

On Tuesday Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that expands access to abortions by allowing nurses, midwives and physician assistants to perform the procedure.

Lamont said the new law will also help make abortions available in Connecticut to women in states like Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, where measures are expected to limit or prohibit birth control options.

“Texas, stop fooling with Connecticut. It’s not gonna happen. You try and come after women who come into the state, not gonna happen here. We’re gonna protect you. No subpoenas, no going after it, we can countersue,” Lamont said.

The bill became law last week, and will go into effect on July 1.