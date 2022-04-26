Lamont highlights business growth in Fairfield County

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont visited two Fairfield County-based companies on Monday to highlight business growth in the state.

The one of the two companies is Mirador, a Darien-based finance and technology firm that’s expanding and moving its headquarters to Stamford. The other is Bigelow Tea in Fairfield. It invested $2 million on new automation and robotics operations at its factory headquarters. Lamont said the companies are expanding because the business climate has changed in the state.

“Some of that is related to COVID. Some of that is related to the fact that people have an appreciation for what is our Connecticut lifestyle. They like the fact that we kept manufacturing open, our beaches open, our parks open. Opened our schools before anybody else,” Lamont said.

Mirador will receive $3.2 million in state incentives if it creates and retains 250 new full time jobs over the next three years. Bigelow Tea did not get state money. But CEO Cindi Bigelow says they were able to afford the new automation system because of state assistance in other areas like training and apprenticeships programs.