U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut chaired a key judiciary subcommittee hearing about a proposal to ban so-called "ghost guns" in an attempt…
President Joe Biden unveiled a set of executive actions yesterday related to curbing gun violence. Connecticut explores options in helping migrant…
Gun control advocates say the sale of untraceable "ghost guns" has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released Thursday by the group Everytown…
The Connecticut General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at banning bump stocks and untraceable firearms called “ghost guns” that…