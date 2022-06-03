New York sends cease and desist orders to Long Island ghost gun sellers

New York State Attorney General Letitia James sent cease and desist orders to six Long Island gun sellers. She said they are illegally selling or advertising ghost guns.

James’s investigation found more than two dozen gun sellers advertised gun parts to their customers that could be used to make untraceable firearms. Her office declined to name the businesses, but said some allowed customers to buy the gun kits through the internet.

Two bills passed last year in New York ban the sale and possession of these ghost guns by anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or firearms dealer.

The cease and desist letter warned of legal consequences, including 4 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for each offense.