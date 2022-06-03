© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

New York sends cease and desist orders to Long Island ghost gun sellers

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
gun ghost ag.png
New York's Attorney General's Office
An illegal gun kit advertised for sale online by a Western New York gun shop.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James sent cease and desist orders to six Long Island gun sellers. She said they are illegally selling or advertising ghost guns.

James’s investigation found more than two dozen gun sellers advertised gun parts to their customers that could be used to make untraceable firearms. Her office declined to name the businesses, but said some allowed customers to buy the gun kits through the internet.

Two bills passed last year in New York ban the sale and possession of these ghost guns by anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or firearms dealer.

The cease and desist letter warned of legal consequences, including 4 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for each offense.

Long Island News Charles LaneGhost GunsLong IslandLetitia Jamesgun controlGun Sales
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane