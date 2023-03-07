Connecticut attorney general files lawsuit against four out-of-state ghost gun dealers

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has filed a lawsuit against ghost gun manufacturers.

Ghost guns are fully functioning firearms that cannot be traced by law enforcement. Ghost gun parts can be purchased online and printed at home on 3D printers.

Selling gun parts to anyone without a proper license is illegal in Connecticut.

An undercover investigator from the attorney general’s office purchased weapons from four out-of-state companies. The companies were Indie Guns of Florida, Steel Fox Firearms of Florida, Hell Fire Armory of North Carolina and AR Industries of Utah.

“It is highly illegal to sell these parts here in Connecticut,” Tong said. “And if you do that, we are going to come after you, and we are going to hold you accountable. And you will face the most severe consequences under Connecticut law.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Gun violence advocates joined Connecticut Attorney General William Tong as he announced the legal action against ghost gun manufacturers.

Tong said some of the company's websites disclosed that they could not sell to Connecticut buyers, but shipped parts to the state anyway.

Jeremy Stein is the executive director of CT Against Gun Violence. He said sellers are putting gun parts into the hands of Connecticut’s children.

“There's actually no prohibition from even having a minor, if they have a credit card, from obtaining the parts to make an AR-15,” Stein said. “And what we see is a dramatic problem growing across the country, and right here in Connecticut.”