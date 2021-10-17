-
Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows suspected overdose deaths have jumped from the same time last year.Connecticut has seen about…
-
U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice from Long Island has reintroduced a bill that would help stop illegal manufacturing of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.…
-
More people in Connecticut are dying from opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Health.Overdose deaths in each of…
-
Nassau County prosecutors said a former North Shore University Hospital nurse allegedly stole more than 1,400 vials of fentanyl from the Manhasset…
-
Connecticut House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora is warning about the growing dangers of counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl.Candelora said that…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo says his 2020 budget is both “progressive” and “fiscally sound,” but some New York lawmakers are concerned it could worsen the…
-
Authorities seized 400 grams of fentanyl during two investigations in Nassau County this week.The seizure is the biggest in the county’s history. Police…
-
Suffolk County unveiled a new tool that can find the smallest traces of fentanyl molecules. That’s a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than…
-
The synthetic opioid fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and can easily be fatal. A new study shows fentanyl now kills black people in…
-
Connecticut's chief medical examiner says fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the state are set to increase 9 percent compared to last year.Dr. James Gill…