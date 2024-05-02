© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gillibrand backs law that will crack down on illegal fentanyl

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

International fentanyl trafficking will be declared a national emergency due to the passage of a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is more powerful than heroin and kills hundreds of Long Islanders every year.

The law will give the federal government broad powers to punish international drug cartels and sanction the drug’s makers and distributors. 

Gillibrand called the proliferation of illegal fentanyl a public health and safety issue at a news conference this week.

“[The law] will declare that the international trafficking of fentanyl is a national emergency and require President Biden to sanction key members of the transnational criminal organizations.”

Most illiegal fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico using chemicals produced in China, then distributed in communities throughout the U.S.

Gillibrand said the law will help the Drug Enforcement Agency stop fentanyl production, and let the Treasury Department seize assets from laundered drug money.

Congress has passed the bill and it now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.
Tags
Long Island News Kirsten GillibrandFentanylOpioid EpidemicOpioid Crisispublic health
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio