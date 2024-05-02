Gillibrand backs law that will crack down on illegal fentanyl

International fentanyl trafficking will be declared a national emergency due to the passage of a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is more powerful than heroin and kills hundreds of Long Islanders every year.

The law will give the federal government broad powers to punish international drug cartels and sanction the drug’s makers and distributors.

Gillibrand called the proliferation of illegal fentanyl a public health and safety issue at a news conference this week.

“[The law] will declare that the international trafficking of fentanyl is a national emergency and require President Biden to sanction key members of the transnational criminal organizations.”

Most illiegal fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico using chemicals produced in China, then distributed in communities throughout the U.S.

Gillibrand said the law will help the Drug Enforcement Agency stop fentanyl production, and let the Treasury Department seize assets from laundered drug money.

Congress has passed the bill and it now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.