Suffolk County police deploy handheld drug detector

Suffolk County officials have added a new tool for the fight against drug overdoses — a handheld device that can quickly identify over 500 substances, including fentanyl.

The TruNarc device allows police in the field to quickly analyze a drug without exposing themselves to it, or contaminating evidence.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney called the device “revolutionary" at a news conference Wednesday, where officials announced that the department will have seven of them to deploy.

“It allows us to save lives, because we can immediately figure out what type of substance the user is using and potentially overdosing from, and it allows us to continue to accomplish these things without exposing our police officers to the danger of actually coming in contact with the substance," Tierney said.

The detectors can perform scans through clear glass and plastic packaging.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said TruNarc testing is a "breakthrough" for police work.

"This is something that is going to make Suffolk County a lot safer, and is going to be a warning to those dealing in drugs that we're going to find out what you're dealing," Romaine said.

Tierney said more than 400 Suffolk County residents die every year from drug overdoses, largely due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.