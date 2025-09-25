15 CT residents charged with trafficking narcotics

Fifteen Connecticut residents have been charged with trafficking narcotics in and around the state.

They’re accused of getting fentanyl from New York and cocaine from Puerto Rico to sell in Connecticut.

“As alleged, this organization trafficked a significant amount of fentanyl and cocaine into our state, and I thank the members of the FBI Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, who shut down this drug importation and distribution network,” Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney David Sullivan said. “The scourge of illegal narcotics continues to ruin lives in Connecticut, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to targeting and prosecuting those who are profiting from it.”

During the investigation, the FBI and U.S. Postal Service seized more than 30 pounds of drugs.

The fifteen defendants range in age from 22 to 50. They’re from Bridgeport, Ansonia, Waterbury, Hamden, Naugatuck, New Haven, Trumbull, Shelton and Derby.

Seven are still detained, and the other eight have been released pending trial.

They’re all being charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

If convicted, nine of them face a minimum of ten years in prison, and the other six face a minimum of five years. Their sentences depend on how much of the drug they had in their possession.