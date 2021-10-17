Environmentalism

-
The environmental organization Save the Sound has filed a lawsuit against the regional sewer authority for the city of New Haven, Connecticut, and the…
-
The New York State Assembly has passed a bill that would include environmental rights for residents into the state's constitution. The measure would make…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing opposition from commercial fishermen for his plan to double the size of artificial reefs in Long Island…
-
Environmental groups have applauded the federal spending bill for including $300 million to help clean up and regulate toxic PFAS chemicals.The toxic…
-
About 100 people gathered in Riverhead on Wednesday to sign a petition against a proposed luxury golf course development on the East End of Long…