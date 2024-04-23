© 2024 WSHU
Earth Day activists rally against Rep. D'Esposito's environmental record

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT
Eric Weltman, Food & Water Watch
On Earth Day, activists on Long Island rallied against U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito’s (R-NY) record on the environment.

They slammed the first-term Republican congressman for his positions on climate issues like offshore wind and fossil fuels. 

“He has refused to support legislation to protect our drinking water from toxic chemicals and to create thousands of good jobs by repairing our water infrastructure," said Eric Weltman, senior New York organizer for Food & Water Watch.

D’Esposito has said he supports wind power but called for a moratorium on large-scale offshore wind projects like a proposal off Long Island’s south shore. 

"Rising sea levels, if left unchecked, will destroy our shoreline communities, causing the loss of homes, businesses and the futures of so many Long Islanders," said Joe Sackman, with the Long Island Progressive Coalition. "Republican representatives like Anthony D'Esposito need to prioritize this crisis."

Democrats have targeted D’Esposito’s district in western Long Island as one they hope to flip in the November elections. 
Tags
Long Island News Anthony D'EspositoEarth DayClimate ChangeEnvironmentalism
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio