Long Island News

New York climate activists, lawmakers draw attention to environmental bill of rights ballot question

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published September 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
49978332943_c3fa57d615_c.jpg
Andres Alvarado
/
Flickr

Climate activists joined a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers on Wednesday to rally in support of the Environmental Bond Act.

This November, New Yorkers could vote to adopt Prop 1, which would invest $4.2 billion into environmental conservation efforts.

Adrienne Esposito is executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment. She broke down the funding at the rally in Northport, Long Island.

“Up to $650 million for land preservation,” Esposito said. “Up to $650 million for water protection. $1.5 billion to fight climate change and another $1.2 billion to fight floods and weather events. ”

State Senator Alexis Weik (R-NY) said the price tag is worth it.

“$4.2 billion is not really going to put us in debt so this is a really great opportunity to make a smart investment,” Weik said.

Adopting the act would also create over 100,000 jobs, the Citizens Campaign said.

New York’s last Environmental Bond Act was adopted over 25 years ago. On Election Day, voters will be asked if the state should update the spending plan on the back of their ballot.

Molly Ingram
Molly is a news fellow, working on the Long Story Short, Higher Ground, and other podcasts at WSHU.
