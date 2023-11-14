Long Island environmentalists renew calls for the Birds and Bees Protection Act

Long Island environmentalists want residents to know some Thanksgiving favorites are made possible by bees! That’s why they’re pushing for a law to cut down on the use of neonicotinoids, toxic pesticides that are harmful to pollinators.

"Neonics" for short, are insecticides used on crops, lawns and gardens, and have been connected to the mass loss of bees, which are critical to the state’s agriculture industry.

New York beekeepers say they’re losing 45% of their hives every year.

“Bees are extremely important in pollinating our food crops," said Adrienne Esposito with the Citizens Campaign for the Environment. "In fact, 75% of all our food happens because bees will pollinate those crops.”

The Birds and Bees Protection Act would eliminate 80-90% of neonics that enter the environment a year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has until the end of December to sign it.

"Our message to the governor is we don’t want half the pie, we want the whole thing," Esposito said. "We need the bill to pass without weakening amendments, and we need to save the bees this year.”

If passed, New York would be among the first in the nation to address this issue.