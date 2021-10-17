-
Former Simsbury First Selectwoman Mary Glassman won the Democratic Party’s endorsement to run for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District seat Monday…
An advocacy group led by students in Newtown held a town hall-style meeting Thursday afternoon with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative…
On Monday, U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty, who represents Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, said that she won’t be seeking re-election in…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says he doesn’t think it’s necessary for U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty to immediately resign from Congress.Esty…
Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, D-CT5, said Monday that she won’t seek re-election in November. Her announcement comes a few days after she…
Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, D-CT5, says she has no intention of resigning from office. The third-term Democrat is responding to calls made…
Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty issued an apology Thursday for failing to protect female employees who say they were harassed by her former chief of…
This Thursday will mark five years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 20 children and six educators.…
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have pulled a bill that would have eased federal restrictions on the purchase of gun silencers. U.S.…
In Connecticut, a father of two U.S.-born children faces deportation to Guatemala in 10 days.Joel and Samantha Colindres met with U.S. Senator Richard…