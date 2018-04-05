© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Junior Newtown Action Alliance Meets With Officials

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 5, 2018 at 6:21 PM EDT
newtownstudent_jrnewtownactionalliance_190405.jpg
Junior Newtown Action Alliance
/
Facebook
A Newtown High School student holds a sign during the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., in March.

An advocacy group led by students in Newtown held a town hall-style meeting Thursday afternoon with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Elizabeth Esty.

The Junior Newtown Action Alliance is the student wing of an advocacy group founded in the aftermath of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Student leaders say the group’s membership rose dramatically after the shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February, which has inspired student activism across the country.

Blumenthal says he’s proud to see students in Newtown and around the country taking the initiative on starting a public dialogue about gun control.

“These young people have been absolutely amazing, inspiring to so many other in their courage and determination. They’re doing more than just marching or walking out of classes.”

The Junior Newtown Action Alliance is also planning a rally outside the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Va., on April 14.

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalNewtownConnecticutElizabeth EstygunsSandy Hook School Shooting
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
