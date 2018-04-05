Junior Newtown Action Alliance Meets With Officials

An advocacy group led by students in Newtown held a town hall-style meeting Thursday afternoon with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Elizabeth Esty.

The Junior Newtown Action Alliance is the student wing of an advocacy group founded in the aftermath of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Student leaders say the group’s membership rose dramatically after the shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February, which has inspired student activism across the country.

Blumenthal says he’s proud to see students in Newtown and around the country taking the initiative on starting a public dialogue about gun control.

“These young people have been absolutely amazing, inspiring to so many other in their courage and determination. They’re doing more than just marching or walking out of classes.”

The Junior Newtown Action Alliance is also planning a rally outside the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Va., on April 14.