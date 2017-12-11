© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

5 Years After Sandy Hook, Connecticut Lawmakers Call For Acts Of Kindness

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 11, 2017 at 10:58 AM EST
actsofkindness_apmichaelmelia_171212.jpg
Michael Melia
/
AP
Slips of paper listing acts of kindness adorn the wall of the Pleasant Valley Elementary School in South Windsor, Conn., in 2015. The school asked children to perform 26 acts of kindness on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

This Thursday will mark five years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 20 children and six educators. Members of Connecticut’s U.S. congressional delegation will commemorate the date this week with a call for acts of kindness.

U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty and Senator Richard Blumenthal are scheduled to be in New Britain Monday with members of several gun control advocacy groups.

Esty’s office says they’ll take about Congress’s inaction on gun control legislation. And after that, they’ll read to preschoolers at the New Britain YWCA as part of a campaign for acts of kindness and community service.

Esty and Blumenthal both spoke at a vigil in Washington, D.C., last week organized by the Newtown Action Alliance. The group and other advocacy groups are hosting small vigils and other events across the country this week.

As in previous years, there are no public events scheduled in Newtown, and schools will still be in session. 

