Electric Vehicles

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed an executive order on Monday promising to convert all county-owned vehicles to electric by 2030.Bellone said…
A patchwork of states have joined in an effort to modernize transportation along the East Coast and reduce gas emissions that contribute to climate…
Connecticut’s first battery-powered electric buses are going into service in the state’s largest city. Two battery-powered electric buses are entering…
Connecticut’s electric utilities have assured state regulators that they have the capacity needed to help Connecticut meet its goal of 125,000 electric…
The electric car company Tesla has convinced a handful of prime states, including Massachusetts and New York, to exempt it from laws that require car…