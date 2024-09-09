Mashantucket Pequot tribe receives $1.5 million for electric vehicles

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will grant the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation $1.5 million for electric vehicles and charging stations.

The grant will help replace tribal government vehicles with hybrid and electric options. It’s part of the tribe’s Climate Pollution Reduction Project, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

Rahiem Eleazer is the tribe's environmental liaison. In an interview with WSHU, Eleazer said funds will also be used to establish EV charging stations at various locations. He said this is the first step in many environmentally focused projects from the tribe.

“Our major goal is to reconnect to the cultural, traditional aspects of Mashantucket and how we are an environmental people,” Eleazer said. “So anything that we can do to improve the environment is a plus. So it only makes sense for us to do our best to reduce emissions for the climate.”

Roughly 12 EV stations will be built at various locations throughout the tribal lands. Some locations include the tribe’s museum, community center, governmental offices, and potentially tribal members' homes. When not in use by tribal members, Eleazer said stations can be used by visitors.

Eleazer said the project will roll out in phases and expects it to be completed within the next five years. Rebates will be provided to tribe residents who purchase EVs and provide educational programs.

“Mixed into all of them is an educational component. Where we educate the community about the importance of reducing emissions from the transportation sector,” Eleazer said.

Tribe Chairman Rodney Butler said the EPA grant will assist with the tribe’s goal of reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Butler said the Tribe looks forward to partnering with the EPA in the initiative to address climate pollution concerns.

“Our efforts will include new electric vehicle charging stations, replacing several government vehicles with hybrid and electric options, providing rebates for EV purchases to our community, and educating on the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Butler said.

The tribe is one of 34 selected applications through the competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. EPA officials released a statement that claimed the proposed projects would cumulatively reduce greenhouse gas pollution by over 7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2050.

John Podesta, senior advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, said the funding allows tribes to be in the “driver’s seat” to develop climate solutions that work for their communities.

“These grants will help Tribal Nations and U.S. territories create jobs and opportunity, improve the air quality and health of their communities, and accelerate America’s progress toward our climate goals,” Podesta said.