CT lawmaker criticizes Eversource's decision to suspend new EV charging rebates

The Senate chair of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee criticized Eversource’s decision to suspend new electric vehicle charging rebates.

Eversource is the state’s largest electric utility, with a declared profit of more than $1.5 billion. Ironically, they announced the move after state regulators approved rate hikes this week for the company and United Illuminating, the state’s second-largest utility.

“To say that the regulator is too hard on them, is like saying I don’t want this third-grade teacher," State Senator Norm Needleman said. "I want that one because that teacher was easier on me. I just think it’s kind of inappropriate at this point.”

Eversource said it would pause the processing of new applications for EV programs due to uncertain regulatory treatment.

“If you are going to take this attitude, then I’m going to sit back and say, 'wait a minute maybe people should petition and say are they behaving appropriately? Is this allowed? Is this legal?'” Needleman said.

Republicans said the move by Eversource shows that the energy policies favored by the majority of Democrats are out of step with the economic reality of maintaining and improving the state’s electric grid.

"It’s more appalling to me that the Republicans are basically saying now, let's pay higher rates, give them what they want,” Needleman said, questioning the Republican support for Eversource.