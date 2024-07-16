CT’s first electric garbage truck hits the road in New Haven

Connecticut’s first electric recycling truck is expected to hit the road this week in New Haven. Residents will be able to see it all over the city, as it will be shared among collection routes.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said the truck will be quiet, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective — and will take the equivalent of 14 passenger vehicles off the road.

Heavy-duty vehicles account for less than 5% of the vehicles on Connecticut’s roads but are responsible for more than half of the state’s air pollution.

“Diesel, fuel-powered trucks pollute at very high levels. And in particular, they have particulate matter nitrogen oxide that significantly contributes to asthma and other health-related issues and air quality issues,” Elicker said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Elicker watches the truck pick up a recycling can.

Elicker said it’s expected to save the city more than $15,000 a year on energy and maintenance costs compared to a diesel-powered vehicle.

The purchase has been in the works since 2021 when the New Haven Board of Alders voted to electrify the city’s fleet by 2030.

Steven Winter, the city’s director of climate and sustainability, said this is the first electric heavy-duty purchase.

“We're doing everything we can to try to meet that goal,” Winter said. “We purchased 45 Chevy Bolts last year. This is our first heavy-duty vehicle, we have a lot more work to do.”

The truck cost $616,000 in total—the city paid $336,000, while federal and state funds covered the rest. According to Public Works officials, charging time is about 6 hours.

Elicker said the city is looking forward to buying another, but will wait to make sure the first one operates as planned.