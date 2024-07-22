Connecticut to benefit from over $700 million in EPA grants

More than $700 million in federal grants has been awarded to renewable energy projects in Connecticut. Two of the projects are in partnership with neighboring states.

The grants will fund electric vehicle chargers for medium and heavy duty trucks along I-95 ($248.9 million), new heat pumps across New England ($450 million) and a clean climate control system for Union Station in New Haven ($9.5 million).

“This is about economic, about environmental, justice," U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said at an event with state, local and federal leaders at Union Station. "It is about doing right by neighborhoods and communities that have been disregarded for too long, in terms of their environmental needs."

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator David Cash said the upgrades will increase affordable and reliable heating and cooling while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It means families in that housing unit across the street will be comfortable on the hottest days of summer and the meanest, coldest New England winter nights,” Cash said. “And it means kids growing up and playing within sight of I-95 will breathe easier and have healthier lives.”

The “housing unit across the street” that Cash mentioned will benefit from the funding because it will receive clean energy from the geothermal system at Union Station.

Connecticut DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said the state’s heat pump rebate program has been growing in popularity, nearly doubling over the last year.

“Connecticut residents are seeking out this technology because they know what it can mean for lower energy bills, lower emissions and a more comfortable and safe home in extreme heat and cold situations,” Dykes said.

The EPA gave out a total of $4.6 billion in grants to 25 projects across the country.

“We think that this means about 4% of the $4.6 billion will be coming to our state,” Dykes said.

“One percent of the population, we're getting 4% of these funds,” Lamont said. “It's called winning. I like winning.”

See all of the projects here.