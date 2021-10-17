-
Connecticut’s economic growth has been below the national average for the last 10 years, according to an analysis by the advocacy group Connecticut Voices…
Connecticut lagged the nation in personal income growth in 2020. That’s according to a new Pew Charitable Trusts study. It finds that most states recorded…
Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended indoor dining in New York City, but he did not announce major changes to the zone restrictions for communities in…
New York State is scheduled to raise its minimum wage from $11.80 to $12.50. The increase is set to go into effect starting December 31st.Long Island and…
Broadcast sports giant ESPN is telling employees that pandemic-related layoffs are coming. In addition to the cuts, company president Jimmy Pitaro says…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says $125 million in federal CARES Act funding is going out to nonprofits in the state to help them make it until the end…
The former head of a southern Connecticut business group expects robust economic growth in the region after COVID-19.Joe McGee ran the Business Council of…
Long Island officials are helping restaurants and small businesses recover from the economic shutdown.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will issue an…
Governor Ned Lamont’s Reopen Connecticut Report includes a roadmap for the state’s recovery from COVID-19. The report contains a 44-page PowerPoint…
A new poll finds most New Yorkers are comfortable with the pace of the reopening of the economy, even though many are taking a financial hit due to the…