Social distancing and stay-at-home orders in New York have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus. But, they’ve created a different kind of danger for…
Federal data show over 20% of child abuse and neglect cases are reported to officials by someone at school, like a teacher or social worker. Kids spend so…
Stay-at-home orders and social distance rules are designed to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus. But those same safety measures could have…
Nassau County police say they have seen a 10% increase in domestic violence cases so far this year compared to this time last year. Police say it may be a…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the federal budget deal signed into law this month includes $500 million in funding to assist law…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has introduced federal legislation to close a loophole in the nation’s domestic violence laws.The Lori…
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says millions of federal dollars for Long Island’s domestic violence programs have been held up by the Senate.…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed three measures into law Thursday that expand protections for domestic violence victims. Economic abuse, like…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a law that will allow courts to consider a woman’s experience of domestic violence when deciding her sentence.…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Connecticut more than $2.8 million on Wednesday to address homelessness in the state. More than…