Calls to Long Island's domestic violence hotline skyrocketed in 2023

Long Island Against Domestic Violence is a nonprofit organization that provides several services to residents who are experiencing domestic abuse. The organization provides shelter, legal services, counseling, and education, in addition to its 24-hour hotline.

Executive Director Wendy Linsalata said she has seen an increase in calls every year since the organization was founded in 1976.

“People are starting to learn more about the issue and are reaching out for help," Linsalata said. "As of the end of November, our hotline had over 4,900 calls. That is almost 1,000 more than the year before. So we'll probably end 2023, my numbers aren't in yet, well over 5,000 calls.”

This increase in calls correlates with statistics from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, which reported almost 4,500 domestic violence victims in Nassau County in 2022, the county's highest number on record.

Suffolk County saw similarly high numbers with more than 5,000 victims being reported that same year. The number of victims in both counties exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Forty-nine people have been killed in domestic violence homicides since 2019, 7 of which occurred in Suffolk County.

In September 2023, New York state issued an updated version of the Law Enforcement Domestic Incident Model Policy, which outlines best practices for officers responding to domestic violence incidences. The policy provides guidance to officers on how to preserve evidence, help survivors connect with local services and how to promote the safety of the victims. The state hopes that these updated guidelines will help survivors and provide them with the resources, support and information they need to recover and rebuild.

Long Island Against Domestic Violence encourages anyone who may be suffering from domestic abuse to call their hotline.

"If you're going through this, you're not alone," Linsalata added. "We're here to help you. You're not alone, we believe you if you're reaching out and telling us this is going on. A lot of times people call us and we're the first people they've ever told ... We're here to support each individual that contacts us and help them navigate in whichever manner they feel safest and most comfortable to do."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can contact the Long Island Against Domestic Violence Hotline at 631-666-8833. If you feel calling is unsafe you can also text 911 to contact the police.