Connecticut advocates, lawmakers highlight domestic violence resources

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Connecticut advocates and lawmakers gathered in New Haven on Monday to highlight state resources and urge the federal government to continue funding the cause.

Around 40,000 residents sought support from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence last year — they can help provide housing, intervention, child support and more.

Advocates say the number of people facing domestic violence is likely far higher.

Coalition CEO Meghan Scanlon said their shelters are 150% over capacity, but they will never turn anyone away.

“If you are experiencing anything that has become a pattern of behavior, whether it be verbal, emotional, psychological, physical, even digital in terms of somebody tracking you or are withholding your finances from you withholding resources from you, please reach out and call us or reach out to law enforcement if you are not comfortable calling our hotline,” Scanlon said. “Somebody is always willing and ready to help you.”

State Representative Robyn Porter (D- New Haven) said her ex-husband may not have abused her if that support was available to him as a child, because he grew up around violence.

“He never got any kind of wraparound services, any kind of therapy, he was never allowed to unpack it in a way that could have helped save me from the abuse that I was subjected to at the hands of a victim who became a victimizer,” Porter said.

Lawmakers also highlighted new laws in Connecticut that were put in place to protect victims.

Those include closing the “boyfriend loophole,” which means people convicted of a violent offense can not purchase firearms.

“We have stepped up in a very big way to try to keep women safe,” Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysieiwcz (D) said. "And this month and every day in our state, we want women to know that there is help for them. We have to do more to erase the stigma.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the state receives $5 million a year to support domestic violence prevention programs, but that funding is in jeopardy if the government does not reach a funding agreement by November.

“We face in the next 45 days threats to that funding as never before, because there is a right wing extremists war on women's rights in this country,” Blumenthal said.

To access services from the coalition against domestic violence, call or text 888-774-2900.