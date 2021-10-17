-
Local elections take place on November 2. Residents have until October 26 to register to vote.
-
Connecticut’s top election official, Denise Merrill, said her dream when she first took elected office 30 years ago was to end her career as Secretary of…
-
Connecticut voters will decide on the 2022 Election Day ballot whether to expand the state’s tight restrictions on when they’re allowed to vote by…
-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill wants lawmakers to support constitutional amendments that would allow for early voting and no-excuse…
-
Connecticut’s Secretary of the State hired an intelligence analyst to combat online disinformation about voter fraud and the 2020 presidential election.…
-
Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill says the state has nearly finished counting all the votes in the 2020 election ahead of schedule, even after…
-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says nearly half of registered voters cast their ballot by noon on Election Day. “If you combine that…
-
Connecticut’s Secretary of the State has thrown a lifeline to voters who sent in absentee ballots without a signature. Republicans say the lifeline is not…
-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says President Donald Trump’s call to “watch the polls” could lead to voter intimidation.Trump asked…
-
Connecticut election officials and the state bar association are recruiting lawyers and law school students to volunteer as poll workers in the upcoming…