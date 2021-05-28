Absentee Voting Rules To Be On 2022 Connecticut Ballot

Connecticut voters will decide on the 2022 Election Day ballot whether to expand the state’s tight restrictions on when they’re allowed to vote by absentee ballot.

The ballot measure passed the state’s General Assembly this week. Secretary of the State Denise Merrrill said if approved by voters in 2022, it would give the General Assembly authority to make laws regulating early voting.

“This would allow Connecticut to join the 44 other states that already have other days of voting where you can vote in person,” Merrill said.

All Connecticut residents were given access to absentee ballots to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans criticized the ballot measure. They said the power it would give lawmakers to regulate early voting is too broad.