-
Two Long Island teens are among the second-round winners of New York’s “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” vaccination campaign.Suffolk County resident…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that all State and City University of New York students will have to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they want to enroll in…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received a failing grade from students for his newest budget proposal that would increase tuition to attend state colleges…
-
SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson is calling the Excelsior Scholarship a success despite statistics that show it was used by only 3.2% of SUNY students to…
-
New York Assembly Democrats blocked a bill from advancing that would have provided free college tuition to families of military personnel who were killed…
-
As part of a plan to fight student hunger, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed in his State of the State address that every SUNY and CUNY campus…
-
Top State University of New York (SUNY) officials say they want a tuition freeze at the state’s colleges and universities. They are asking Governor Cuomo…