Connecticut and New York launch scholarship programs to tackle nursing shortage

Connecticut and New York have launched scholarship programs to tackle a shortage of health care workers following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecticut is spending $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on a three-year program. It would provide tuition for 1,200 students in accelerated nursing and social work degree programs at several state and private universities.

The goal is to make it faster and more affordable to get a nursing degree. “A lot of education takes too darn long and is too expensive," said Governor Ned Lamont. "This solves both of these things.”

In New York, 1,000 students have been awarded tuition scholarships to earn nursing degrees at SUNY and CUNY colleges and universities. Governor Kathy Hochul said it’s part of an initiative designed to recruit and retrain healthcare professionals to serve as registered nurses.

There is a national shortage of about 450,000 registered nurses in the U.S., according to experts.