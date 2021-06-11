© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Residents Win Free College Rides For Getting Vaccinated

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
collegemoney_flickrtaxcredits.net_160621.jpg
TaxCredits.net
/
Flickr

Two Long Island teens are among the second-round winners of New York’s “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” vaccination campaign.

Suffolk County resident Natalia Low and Nassau resident Jasmine Thalon will have their choice of going to any SUNY or CUNY school for free after they finish high school.

Nassau County resident Hannah Lee was a winner in the first round.

The state will administer random drawings and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. Three drawings remain after this week.

A parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings once their teenager has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal COVID-19 relief funding will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSUNYCUNYBill Buchner
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner