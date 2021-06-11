Long Island Residents Win Free College Rides For Getting Vaccinated

Two Long Island teens are among the second-round winners of New York’s “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” vaccination campaign.

Suffolk County resident Natalia Low and Nassau resident Jasmine Thalon will have their choice of going to any SUNY or CUNY school for free after they finish high school.

Nassau County resident Hannah Lee was a winner in the first round.

The state will administer random drawings and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. Three drawings remain after this week.

A parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings once their teenager has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal COVID-19 relief funding will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.