More than a third of all criminal defendants on Long Island are Black men but the people prosecuting their cases are overwhelmingly white. In 1998, Donald…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced new members of a state board that now has the power to revoke police credentials, in addition to training…
A federal court has rejected former Connecticut Governor John Rowland’s plea for an early release from probation. It is the second time Rowland has served…
When voters in New York were asked two years ago what issues were at the top of their list while they prepared to head to the polls in November, they said…
For the first time, Purdue Pharma in Stamford, Connecticut have pleaded guilty to their role in stoking the opioid crisis. Now, States Attorneys worry the…
Police unions on Long Island continue to urge the Democratic-controlled New York state Legislature to repeal new bail reform laws that they say are “soft…
Police in Connecticut’s largest city face a backlog of as many as two dozen sexual assault cases, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.The Bridgeport…
Senate Democratic leaders in Connecticut have introduced their criminal justice priorities for the new legislative session. State Senate President Martin…
Beginning January 1, some criminal justice law changes take effect in New York that have divided defendants’ rights advocates and law enforcement…
Connecticut lawmakers, advocates and representatives from the corrections system voted on Thursday to approve a plan that would reform the state’s…