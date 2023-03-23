© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Criminal justice advocates call on Connecticut legislators to “unlock the vote”

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published March 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Election 2022 America Votes Mississippi
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
"I Voted" stickers.

Criminal justice advocates gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to support a bill in the Connecticut legislature that would allow incarcerated individuals to vote.

The state currently allows people on parole to vote, but not those serving sentences.

The proposal was introduced by 18 Democratic legislators.

Rep. Josh Elliott from Hamden has led the fight. He said he does not expect the measure to pass this year, but he will continue to advocate for it in future legislative sessions.

Advocates at the Capitol said incarcerated individuals should have a say in the policies that affect them.

Maine and Vermont are the only states that currently allow people convicted of felonies to vote.

Tags
Connecticut News VotingVoting Rightscriminal justiceMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram