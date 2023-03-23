Criminal justice advocates call on Connecticut legislators to “unlock the vote”

Criminal justice advocates gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to support a bill in the Connecticut legislature that would allow incarcerated individuals to vote.

The state currently allows people on parole to vote, but not those serving sentences.

The proposal was introduced by 18 Democratic legislators.

Rep. Josh Elliott from Hamden has led the fight. He said he does not expect the measure to pass this year, but he will continue to advocate for it in future legislative sessions.

Advocates at the Capitol said incarcerated individuals should have a say in the policies that affect them.

Maine and Vermont are the only states that currently allow people convicted of felonies to vote.