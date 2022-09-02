Former director of Connecticut children’s museum pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A West Hartford resident used multiple internet platforms including his former employer to distribute child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors said Robert Eckert used multiple internet platforms to solicit, receive and distribute images of child sexual abuse and to communicate with others about the distribution of child pornography.

They said Eckert, 56, accessed the online platforms on his phone, at his residence, and at the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester where he worked as an executive director.

Eckert was arrested last April and later released on a $100,000 bond.

Eckert is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison for the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced in late November.