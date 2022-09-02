© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Former director of Connecticut children’s museum pleads guilty to child pornography charges

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
The U.S. Department of Justice building.
Alastair Pike
/
AFP via Getty Images

A West Hartford resident used multiple internet platforms including his former employer to distribute child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors said Robert Eckert used multiple internet platforms to solicit, receive and distribute images of child sexual abuse and to communicate with others about the distribution of child pornography.

They said Eckert, 56, accessed the online platforms on his phone, at his residence, and at the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester where he worked as an executive director.

Eckert was arrested last April and later released on a $100,000 bond.

Eckert is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison for the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced in late November.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
