The month of August is winding down. That means the back-to-school season is revving up. But this is no ordinary school year. The Delta variant of the…
COVID-19 has left struggling Connecticut households vulnerable to housing insecurity and homelessness due to unemployment and sporadic job security…
Chris Murphy opposes Trump's plan to arm the United Arab Emirates. Connecticut gets a new Tax Commissioner, and Cuomo's "winter plan" for COVID.
A Yale University professor goes to Washington. Also, universal mail-in ballots will cost money, plus SUNY schools have a universal COVID Plan.
Can your race be bad for your health? Some cities and towns in our region say yes! Yes, it is!The outcry for racial justice following the death of George…
A new school year has begun. How are teachers, students, and parents managing learning during COVID-19? A conversation with guests:Dr. Donald Perras,…
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID. Jury trials resume in Connecticut, and flights are added to Long Island. Also, remembering the…
Power outages continue, implementing police reforms, and more on reopening schools.
The tri-state travel advisory is changing again. Rhode Island has been added, but Delaware and Washington D.C. have been removed. Travelers from Rhode…
Isaias’s impact on Long Island. Also Connecticut lawmaker reassures absentee voters, while New York lawmakers review Cuomo’s nursing home policy