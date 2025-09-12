CT executive order ensures continued access to COVID vaccines

An executive order issued by Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday will ensure that Connecticut residents continue to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, despite any changes to federal guidelines, according to state officials at a news briefing at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford on Thursday.

“The recommendations are that everybody, six months and older, can get a shot," Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said.

The executive order includes her department’s guidance for universal access to vaccines, including COVID shots.

Health insurers have agreed to cover the shots through 2026, said state insurance commissioner Andrew Mais.

“The insurers tell us there’ll be no change in coverage and cost sharing for 2026. Not just 2025 but 2026 plan years for COVID-19 vaccines, even if the CDC advisory panel changes their recommendation,” Mais said.

“A pharmacist may continue to administer all FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines to any patient who is 18 years of age or older,” said Bryan Cafferelli, the state consumer protection commissioner.

Nearly 700 pharmacies in the state are regulated by his agency.

“Vaccines work. They make a difference. And it's not just the COVID vaccine, it’s all vaccines," Lamont said.

He encouraged state residents not to hesitate to get vaccinated. Residents under 18 can get the shots at their doctor’s office.