-
The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a bill that clarifies what school districts around the state must do to meet state requirements in…
-
Registered sex offenders in Connecticut may soon be able to apply to have their names removed from the state’s child abuse registry. The state House of…
-
Democrats who control the Connecticut legislature would like to see businesses hire the long term unemployed. They say some businesses do not consider…
-
The Connecticut General Assembly has so-called veto sessions scheduled for Monday morning meant to look at the possibility of overriding any of Governor…