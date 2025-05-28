CT House passes affordable housing bill after 11-hour debate

The Connecticut House has voted to approve a controversial affordable housing bill that stalled last week after Republicans threatened a filibuster.

The bill passed 86-76 mainly along party lines, with some Democrats joining Republicans in voting against it.

The omnibus bill includes some provisions from the Lamont Administration.

According to House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford), the bill's architect, it was tweaked to reflect Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers' concerns that it places unrealistic affordable housing quotas on cities and towns, overriding local zoning.

“We are giving an opportunity for cities and towns to come back to us with a number that they think is more feasible based on their understanding of local conditions, and their understanding of available land,” Rojas said.

Rojas said cities and towns would have until 2027 to submit their plans.

Republicans were not persuaded.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) said the number exceeds the affordable housing the state actually needs.

“We’ve heard the number is around 80 thousand. This ends up exceeding those goals. So I think it's just a piece of dangerous legislation,” Candelora said.

The bill now goes to the Senate for action.