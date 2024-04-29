© 2024 WSHU
A bill to protect aging CT residents wins approval in the House

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
A bipartisan bill to protect aging Connecticut residents has won approval in the state House of Representatives. The bill includes a provision that requires more state oversight for home care workers.

The oversight will include a state dashboard for all approved home care workers, according to Representative Jane Garibay, the House chair of the Aging Committee.

“We also added badges with their name and their picture onto it because someone is coming into your home, they are going to give you a shower, they are going to do all these things, you need to know who they are,” Garibay said.

The bill also has provisions that create a more efficient process to access Medicaid, provide training for family home care providers, and expand the long-term care ombudsman’s office.

It now goes to the state Senate for action before the legislative session ends next week.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma