Yale New Haven Hospital denied a request by federal civil rights officials to turn over exams the hospital requires of older doctors.This comes as the…
Civil Rights advocates in Washington D.C. are speaking out against a lawsuit filed last week. The suit claims Yale discriminates against white and Asian…
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Yale on Thursday that claims its undergraduate admissions process discriminates against Asian and white…
The Connecticut state office that handles human rights violations ranging from sexual harassment to housing discrimination lacks the staff and technology…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says his office would be better equipped to defend immigrant workers if state lawmakers expand it to include a…
This week Massachusetts voted to protect the rights of transgender people in their state. This comes after a leaked memo from the Department of Health and…
The ACLU in Connecticut is reacting to the New York Times report that the Trump administration wants to narrow the federal definition of gender. The new…
Seven African-American and Hispanic families filed a civil rights lawsuit against Connecticut and Hartford officials on Thursday. The families are…
A dispute over a mosque proposal in Norwalk, Conn., is now pending in federal court. City officials are considering a settlement agreement to end a legal…