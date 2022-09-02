© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut attorney general to investigate alleged Greenwich school hiring discrimination

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Office of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
/
Twitter

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched a civil rights investigation into alleged hiring discrimination at a Greenwich school.

The probe comes after an undercover video surfaced online on Wednesday. It shows an assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School in Greenwich allegedly saying he would not hire conservatives and Catholics.

Tong said his office will investigate the circumstances of the video as well as its content.

“I’m going to run this investigation by the book and according to our standards and regular procedure for investigations,” he said.

The 12-minute video was produced by a controversial conservative group called Project Veritas. The group has a history of using deceptively edited hidden-camera interviews to generate bad publicity for their liberal targets.

GOP lawmakers and candidates running for office in November have claimed it's evidence of a liberal bias in public schools.

“I’m not going to do anything different because it's a political season and people want to politicize this issue. And I want to be very clear, I don’t play politics with my enforcement authority,” Tong said, indicating that he would not rush to judgment.

The assistant principal involved has been placed on administrative leave and the Greenwich school district plans its own investigation.

Victims of employment discrimination in Connecticut are also able to file a complaint with the state's Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Connecticut News civil rights Age Discrimination discrimination Attorney General Public Education William Tong Greenwich Connecticut
