Yale Hospital Refuses To Turn Over Exams For Older Doctors In Civil Rights Case

Yale New Haven Hospital denied a request by federal civil rights officials to turn over exams the hospital requires of older doctors.

This comes as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is pursuing a lawsuit against the hospital for alleged age discrimination. At question is a hospital policy that requires medical staff aged 70 and older to take cognitive tests in order to keep their position.

Attorneys for the hospital said the tests are protected by peer-reviewed privilege. The EEOC argued that privilege does not apply in federal civil rights cases.

Hospital staff said about 140 individuals took the cognitive tests and 18 retired as a result.