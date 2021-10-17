-
Chuck Schumer of New York wants the TSA to make contingency plans for staff shortages over the holidays after the agency announced 40% of its staff are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Utility companies estimate the cost of heat this winter could rise 20% across the state, and even higher on Long Island. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) detailed parts of the federal infrastructure bill during a stop in New York's Delaware County on Monday.The latest…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is asking for help to battle mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.Schumer wrote to the U.S. Environmental…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said the federal infrastructure bill will help inland communities cope with heavy rainfall — once it passes the…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Long Island will receive $1.6 million to fight drug addiction. But he said much more is…
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York wants the FBI to crackdown on those purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. New York City started requiring…
The Long Island Sound could get over $100 million to combat nitrogen pollution and improve water quality. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s a…
The U.S. Senate is expected to advance a $1 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill this week.U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York wants the nominated leader of the U.S. Navy to make clean drinking water a priority for residents on Long…