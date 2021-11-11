The Long Island Railroad will get a $1.5 billion makeover from the federal infrastructure package

With the passage of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, several Long Island Railroad stations are set for major upgrades including improvements in accessibility and restored service.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called the $1.5 billion earmarked for the LIRR a “record amount of money for Long Island infrastructure.”

Office of Chuck Schumer Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York announces $1.5 billion in federal infrastructure funds for upgrading the Long Island Railroad at the Massapequa Park station on Nov. 10, 2021.

Schumer said the money will fund elevators to improve accessibility at several stations, modernize the switch and signal system and streamline service.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment in Long Island and New York,” Schumer said at a news conference at the Massapequa Park station alongside union officials and commuter advocates.

“Not only is it going to make our commute easier, it's going to create thousands of good paying jobs,” Schumer continued.

The funds will come from a $2.6 billion pot earmarked for both the LIRR and Metro North. The federal infrastructure package also contains funds to upgrade MacArthur Airport and repave Long Island highways.

The 187-year-old Long Island Railroad is one of oldest and busiest commuter rails in the country.