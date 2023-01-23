© 2023 WSHU
Schumer blasts gunmaker for alleged marketing to minors

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the maker of an AR-15-style rifle for alleged marketing towards children.

Schumer said the "JR-15," a smaller and lighter version of an AR-15, made by WEE1 Tactical is an irresponsible marketing campaign aimed at selling weapons to people who cannot buy them — those under 18.

The company’s website calls the weapon a “modern sporting rifle” smaller in size and made from “lightweight rugged polymer” and “geared towards smaller enthusiasts.”

“People under the age of 18 cannot own a gun. So why is this company so fervently marketing it to kids? And that's what we want the FTC to investigate," Schumer said.

WEE1 Tactical did not immediately respond to inquires.

The FTC does take a particular interest in advertising campaigns toward children, but has never taken action on firearm advertising. The gunmaker's ads are noteworthy for not shying away from featuring children, whereas in the past firearm makers haven’t done so.

Long Island News Charles Schumergun safetyGun Manufacturers
