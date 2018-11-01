Mike Salvatori: Creating A Sad But Hopeful Mood In 'Destiny 2: Forsaken's' Soundtrack

Once again the world of the Guardians experiences tragedy with the death of the beloved character Cayde-6 in Destiny's newest expansion, Forsaken, by Bungie. Composer Michael Salvatori says that although the story of Forsaken is tragic, the possiblities offered for revenge and grief were fertile ideas for him and the rest of the music team.

The setting for much of the game is the lawless Tangled Shore, and Mike says he and Skye Lewin, Bungie's music director, added a subtle Wild West sound to many of the cues, also picking up on Cayde's wise-cracking gunslinger character.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy1KWyDDM2U

Bungie's music team has grown exponentially as Destiny has expanded, and for Forsaken, includes Mike and Skye, as well as Rotem Moav, Pieter Schlosser, Michael Sechrist, Josh Mosser, and guest composers Wilbert Roget II, Kris Dirksen and Brendon Williams. Mike says it's great to have so many composers on the team who have assimilated the elusive "Destiny gravy" to create a cohesive soundtrack for each of Destiny's unfolding chapters.

When asked how he keeps his optimism alive while writing music for Destiny's darkening world, Mike says, "It helps to be a Cubs fan!"

Episode tracklist

Destiny 2: Forsaken:

Tangled Shore (Michael Sechrist, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Fall of the Eliksni (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin)

Gunslinger (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin)

The Man They Called Cayde (Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Queen's Oracle (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin)

Forsaken (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin)

Keep of Voices (Brendon Williams, Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin)

Accursed (Wilbert Roget II, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

The Rider (Josh Mosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

The Dreaming City (Rotem Moav, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Darkness Gathers (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin)

Destiny: Guardian; bluegrass version (Michael Salvatori)

Soundtrack available at the Bungie store

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance